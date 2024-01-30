Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $103.07

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $103.07 and last traded at $102.98, with a volume of 284579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.94.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

