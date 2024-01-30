Analysts Set Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Target Price at $4.04

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $679.40 million, a P/E ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.59.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.0115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’s previous — dividend of $0.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 29,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 274.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 101,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 74,382 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

