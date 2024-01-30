Analysts Set Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Target Price at C$8.50

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KEL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th.
Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$116.95 million during the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 25.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.6098361 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Neil Graham Sinclair sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.76, for a total transaction of C$166,600.00. Insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.
