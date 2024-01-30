Analysts Set MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) PT at $18.88

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.88.

MTG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

MTG stock opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $20.15.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 61.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 44,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 6.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

