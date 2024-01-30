Analysts Set Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) PT at $9.25

Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYXS. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,298,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Pyxis Oncology by 7,171.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 233,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 229,923 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Pyxis Oncology by 270.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 259,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 189,561 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pyxis Oncology by 168.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 159,029 shares during the period. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. Pyxis Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $6.92.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

