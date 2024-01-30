Analysts Set TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) PT at $330.00

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $330.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $375.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $184.50 and a 12-month high of $383.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.08.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TopBuild will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,240. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $3,331,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 8,850.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

