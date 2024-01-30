Analysts Set Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Price Target at $40.43

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O'daniel sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $874,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at $430,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,002 shares of company stock valued at $414,640 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 967.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 145,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 131,542 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VVV opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average is $34.42.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 98.10%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

