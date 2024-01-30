Analysts Set Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Target Price at $143.00

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter worth $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $142.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.63. Woodward has a 52 week low of $88.30 and a 52 week high of $143.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.13 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

