Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Andritz Stock Performance

Andritz stock opened at $58.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.05. Andritz has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $70.63.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, systems, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metal working and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, and China and rest of Asia. The company operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

