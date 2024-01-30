Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.
Andritz Stock Performance
Andritz stock opened at $58.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.05. Andritz has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $70.63.
About Andritz
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Andritz
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.