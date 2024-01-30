AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) PT Raised to $254.00 at KeyCorp

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s current price.

APPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.40.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $229.69 on Tuesday. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $104.40 and a twelve month high of $231.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,658.89 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.22.

In related news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,618.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,618.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,130,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in AppFolio by 70.4% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 2,922.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

