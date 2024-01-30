Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,771 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after purchasing an additional 301,010 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,159 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,018,370,000 after buying an additional 160,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,991,062 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,449,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,675 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $2.13 on Tuesday, hitting $166.35. 2,330,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,371,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $108.61 and a one year high of $178.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.92.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

