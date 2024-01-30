Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Short Interest Down 8.4% in January

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,600 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the December 31st total of 217,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBE. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Arbe Robotics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARBE traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,114. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. Arbe Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.18.
Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.
