Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 282 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,696,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,687,000 after buying an additional 1,222,834 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,419,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,179,000 after buying an additional 671,409 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,463,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,861,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,300,000 after purchasing an additional 471,945 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,168. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.93. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $100.21.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

