Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 148,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 56,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $98.81. 669,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,038. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.52. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

