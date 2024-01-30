Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.01. 2,931,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,147,166. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2105 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

