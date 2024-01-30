Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,244 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

T traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,030,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,987,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.