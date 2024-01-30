Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,931 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 3.4% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,977 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $337,567,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,927,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.40. 568,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,541. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.42. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.