Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Mizuho

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 155.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RCUS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

NYSE:RCUS traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.46. 614,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,791. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.70. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 50.02% and a negative net margin of 244.17%. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 6,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $140,127.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,215,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,414,673.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock worth $562,421 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 77.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,826,000 after buying an additional 190,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,843,000 after buying an additional 85,778 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $1,261,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

