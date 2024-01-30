Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,020,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the December 31st total of 32,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARDX. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.92.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,675 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $34,447.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 316,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,737.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,769 shares of company stock worth $2,301,101. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 235.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARDX stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,143,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,464,563. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

