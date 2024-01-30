Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $9,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $204,381.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,610 shares of company stock valued at $6,418,904 over the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average is $75.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.81.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

