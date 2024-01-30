Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $9,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,398 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.4% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 93,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.78.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.