Arizona State Retirement System Grows Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,422 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $10,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $69.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.99.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

