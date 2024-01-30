Arizona State Retirement System Has $11.62 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $11,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.
Williams Companies Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.
Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
