Arizona State Retirement System Has $11.62 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $11,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

