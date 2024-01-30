Arizona State Retirement System Has $11.77 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $11,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 763,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,421,000 after buying an additional 49,465 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $55.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.41. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.