Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,423 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 164.1% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.8 %

ROST opened at $142.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $143.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.35 and its 200 day moving average is $123.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

