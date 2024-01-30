Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,386 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $256,613,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 85,155.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,957,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941,920 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327,755 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $18.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 in the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

