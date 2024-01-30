Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $12,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $238.36 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $255.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.79 and a 200-day moving average of $214.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.