Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,178 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Welltower were worth $11,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Welltower Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE WELL opened at $87.17 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.50.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.