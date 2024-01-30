Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,590 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,914 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,881 shares of company stock worth $6,603,009 over the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

