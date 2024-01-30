Arizona State Retirement System Sells 16,070 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,070 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $12,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,178,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $767,346,000 after acquiring an additional 50,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,173,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $67.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,743,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,715,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,314,349.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.