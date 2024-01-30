Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,138 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $63.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

