Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,510 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $12,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $87.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.59.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

