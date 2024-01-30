Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,701 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Exelon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Exelon by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after buying an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

Exelon Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EXC opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.86.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

