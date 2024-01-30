Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,634 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aflac were worth $12,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aflac by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $72,249,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Aflac by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,160,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,990,000 after acquiring an additional 739,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL opened at $84.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average is $78.75.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

