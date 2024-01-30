Arizona State Retirement System Sells 789 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $9,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,421,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,709 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,239,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,942 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 98,557.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 985,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,553,000 after purchasing an additional 984,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,222. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Barclays upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $130.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.82 and its 200 day moving average is $128.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 46.01%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

