Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $105.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.84 and its 200 day moving average is $96.86. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.12, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 322.58%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

