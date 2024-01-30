Ark One Day Trading Volume Hits $124.38 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $177.36 million and $124.38 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 53.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003316 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002036 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 178,567,926 coins and its circulating supply is 178,567,812 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

