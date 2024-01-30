Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Stock Holdings Lifted by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the quarter. Ashland makes up about 2.3% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ashland worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ashland in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ashland during the first quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASH shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $69,446.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ASH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.71. The company had a trading volume of 304,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,885. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $109.27.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.57 million. Ashland had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.09%.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

