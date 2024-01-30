ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 139.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ASML by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in ASML by 26,831.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 150,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,718,000 after buying an additional 149,450 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.60.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $882.62 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $883.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $733.01 and a 200-day moving average of $673.37. The firm has a market cap of $348.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.17%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

