ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,466,403,000 after purchasing an additional 56,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,007 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,239,000 after purchasing an additional 36,094 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,949,000 after purchasing an additional 72,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $912.60.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $16.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $866.28. 173,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,828. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $883.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $733.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $673.37. The company has a market cap of $341.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.17%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

