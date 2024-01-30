Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Short Interest Update

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,420,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 8,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Assertio

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Assertio by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Assertio by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Assertio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASRT shares. BWS Financial cut their price target on shares of Assertio from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Assertio from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Assertio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.92. 302,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,407. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.62. Assertio has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $8.01.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.54 million. Assertio had a negative net margin of 109.78% and a positive return on equity of 40.21%. On average, analysts predict that Assertio will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Featured Articles

