Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $278,806.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,044.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $278,806.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,044.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $348,822.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,972 shares of company stock valued at $915,203 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 319.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

