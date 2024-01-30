Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,330,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 9,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In related news, Director Carol Giltner Gallagher bought 179,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $39,384.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 368,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,056.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,077. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 334.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATRA. Evercore ISI cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $5.64.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,390.31% and a negative return on equity of 783.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

