Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,691 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $10,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FIXD opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.12.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.