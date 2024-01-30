Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,702 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.24% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $11,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,156,000 after purchasing an additional 234,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 102,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,058,000 after purchasing an additional 135,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,746,000 after purchasing an additional 94,081 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PULS opened at $49.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.41. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $49.68.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

