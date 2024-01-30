Atria Investments Inc Buys 18,168 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,168 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Lennar were worth $12,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lennar by 551.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after buying an additional 1,544,432 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 75,322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,288,000 after acquiring an additional 934,746 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $39,991,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 229,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 397,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lennar by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,401,000 after acquiring an additional 323,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $149.57 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $94.11 and a 1 year high of $156.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.50 and its 200 day moving average is $126.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar Increases Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,304 shares of company stock worth $8,237,860. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

