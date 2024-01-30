Atria Investments Inc Buys 486 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $27,192,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $12,108,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 678.6% during the third quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock opened at $308.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.13. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $314.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.22.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

