Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 80.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,932 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.53 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

