Atria Investments Inc Grows Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,123 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.20% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $11,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 252,450.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.13 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $100.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.93.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

