Atria Investments Inc Has $10.75 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHD stock opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.90 and its 200-day moving average is $73.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.